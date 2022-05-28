Watch
Mecosta County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Austin Township

Posted at 9:49 PM, May 27, 2022
AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Austin Township. The victims are three young children and an adult female.

On Friday at around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a male with a gun and shots being fired in Mecosta Township. All the victims appeared to have been killed from gunshot wounds. The three children were under the age of 10.

An adult male was also located, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, and was later transferred by Aero Med to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for his injuries.

