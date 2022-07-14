Watch Now
Man suspected of killing family in Mecosta County in custody

mecosta county quadruple homicide street pic 2.JPG
FOX 17
mecosta county quadruple homicide street pic 2.JPG
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 10:36:12-04

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of killing four people in Mecosta County in late May has been arrested.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Charles Gillard was arrested June 28 after recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an Ann Arbor hospital.

Charles is accused of killing 41-year-old Dawn Gillard, 6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard and 3-year-old Joshua Gillard.

We’re told Charles was arraigned on a number of charges and is held without bond.

Last month, the Mecosta County prosecutor announced he would charge Gillard with the following crimes:

  • Four counts of open murder
  • Four counts of felony firearm
  • Three counts of first-degree child abuse
  • Two counts of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child
  • One count of discharge of a firearm in a building causing death

READ MORE: Man accused of killing wife, 3 children in Mecosta County will face charges of murder, child abuse

***If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.***

