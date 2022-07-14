Man suspected of killing family in Mecosta County in custody

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man accused of killing four people in Mecosta County in late May has been arrested.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says 51-year-old Charles Gillard was arrested June 28 after recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an Ann Arbor hospital.

Charles is accused of killing 41-year-old Dawn Gillard, 6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard and 3-year-old Joshua Gillard.

We’re told Charles was arraigned on a number of charges and is held without bond.

Last month, the Mecosta County prosecutor announced he would charge Gillard with the following crimes:

Four counts of open murder

Four counts of felony firearm

Three counts of first-degree child abuse

Two counts of first-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child

One count of discharge of a firearm in a building causing death

