Charges to be announced against man accused of murdering Mecosta County mother, 3 children

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Wednesday, investigators are expected to release more information about a devastating case out of Mecosta County where three young children and their mother were killed last month.

Investigators will announce charges against the suspect, believed to be the husband and father of the four killed.

We've been told the 51-year-old suspect is in the hospital recovering after investigators say he shot himself.

The deadly shooting happened back on May 27 at the victim's home in Austin Township.

Investigators say the suspect shot and killed 40-year-old Dawn Gillard and her three young children, 6-year-old Kaitylnn, 4-year-old Ronnie, and 3-year-old Joshua.

The 51-year-old suspect then turned the gun on himself.

Members of Morley Stanwood Community Schools held a vigil for the victims shortly after the shooting.

The superintendent says the oldest child attended first grade in the district.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutors' office will officially announce charges against the 51-year-old man suspect at 1:30 pm. You can watch the announcement live on the FOX 17 website, apps and Facebook.

