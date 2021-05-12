Man accused in Big Rapids home invasion, attempted assault identified

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — The man accused in a Big Rapids home invasion incident and attempted assault occurring early Tuesday morning has been identified as 23-year-old Marcus Deion Matiere-Bay of Flint, according to the City of Big Rapids.

We're told Matiere-Bay was arraigned in 77th District Court on charges relating to first-degree home invasion, criminal sexual conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The City tells us Matiere-Bay was held on a $75,000 surety bond.

