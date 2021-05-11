Man arrested in connection to home invasion, attempted assault at Big Rapids home

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was arrested after a home invasion and attempted assault early Tuesday morning in Big Rapids.

It happened just before 1 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Fuller Avenue, according to a news release.

The caller told police she had been woken up by a naked man pulling her toward the edge of her bed and trying to assault her.

When she struggled, the man fled the scene.

As she called 911, he returned and tried to assault her again before she screamed and he once again fled.

Officers saw the man running by the home while they were on scene speaking with the caller.

He was apprehended after a short foot pursuit and lodged at the Mecosta County Jail without further incident.