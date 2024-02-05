Man arrested after allegedly shooting and killing drinking buddy

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in rural Lake County that police say was fueled by alcohol.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home on North Skookum Road in Dover Township after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, February 5, 2024. A 911 caller claimed he shot a man who entered his home.

Deputies found a 61-year-old man dead after being shot inside the house. However investigators say the victim and the 63-year-old man who fired the shot knew each other. Detectives believe the pair had been drinking together before the shooting.

The 63-year-old is now in jail and could face charged for the shooting.

The identities of the two men are not being released at this time.

