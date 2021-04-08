WATCH: Whitmer discusses American Rescue Plan allocations to address homelessness

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer participated Thursday afternoon in a Housing and Urban Development news conference to discuss American Rescue Plan allocations to address homelessness.

Watch the news conference here:

"Across the country, hundreds of thousands of Americans experience homelessness every night," Whitmer said. "There are millions more who are one unexpected expense away from housing insecurity as well."

The $5 billion investment from the federal government in the American Rescue Plan means Michigan -- and other states -- will have more resources to address homelessness at the local level, Whitmer said.

Grant amounts vary "quite a bit" by local government because they're being distributed according to a formula.

Examples of projects the grants can go toward include short-term rental assistance and converting hotels for housing for those experiencing homelessness.

Funds can also go toward helping individuals experiencing domestic violence.

Whitmer and leaders from other states in the Midwest also advocated for the Legislature to pass President Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan, which would invest billions more in infrastructure.

