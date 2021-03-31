LIVE: Biden discusses his infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — President Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks Wednesday on his economic vision for the future and his administration’s plan to “Build Back Better.”

The Democratic president is set speak about infrastructure at the Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center at about 4:20 p.m. EST to unveil what would be a hard-hatted transformation of the U.S. economy.

WATCH BIDEN'S REMARKS BELOW:

Before his speech, the White House released a lengthy outline of its “American Jobs Plan,” in which Biden says he wants $2 trillion to reengineer the nation’s infrastructure and he would like the nation’s corporations to pay for it.

Biden’s plan includes $621 billion for roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure.

The administration says the plan would also move the country away from fossil fuels to clean energy, modernize schools and child care facilities, revitalize manufacturing, and create quality jobs.

The plan would be financed by raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, among other measures.

Those tax hikes could lead to fierce resistance from the business community and thwart attempts to work with Republican lawmakers.

