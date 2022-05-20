Legislature again OKs tax cuts; Whitmer floats $500 rebate

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature are proposing new plans to cut taxes but remain at odds over the scope and immediacy of any relief.

The Democratic governor called for a one-time $500 rebate for “working families,” adding to her earlier proposals to gradually repeal a tax on retirement income and fully restore a credit for lower-wage earners.

Republican lawmakers quickly passed sweeping legislation Thursday that would permanently reduce the state income tax and include other tax cuts. Whitmer is likely to veto it, contending it is fiscally irresponsible.