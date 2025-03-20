LAKE STREET LIGHT: New lager from Saugatuck Brewing Co. will help protect lake sturgeon

DOUGLAS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is renewing its partnership with Saugatuck Brewing Company to protect the state’s lake sturgeon.

The brewer will begin selling a new light lager, called Lake Street Light, starting next month. Some of the proceeds will benefit the restoration of lake sturgeon habitats as well as the species' population growth.

“These fish have been around for more than 100 million years, which may be hard to even comprehend. In terms of more recent generations, there are individual sturgeon in our waters today that are older than anyone reading about this partnership," says Patrick Ertel with the DNR’s Fisheries Division. "We’re excited to partner with Saugatuck Brewing Company to highlight this incredibly persistent fish and the fact that some lake sturgeon currently in Michigan waters have been there since before the invention of the automobile.”

Lake Street Light is described as a crisp brew with a refreshing taste. It has only 96 calories and is 4% alcohol.

Last year’s Rainbow Rodeo IPA initiative raised $10,000 to boost Michigan’s trout numbers.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube