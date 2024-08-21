'Caps nod to local brewery's DNR partnership with Bung Hammers game

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you're outdoorsy in that you like drinking a good craft beer in the great outdoors, the Whitecaps want to share a celebration with you!

The Beer City Bung Hammers— the Whitecaps alter-ego honoring West Michigan's rich craft beer culture— play for one night only, August 23.

To make it even more special, this year the ballpark is featuring the partnership between Saugatuck Brewing Company (SBC) and the Michigan Department of Natureal Resources (DNR).

They'll prominently feature the brewery's Rainbow Rodeo IPA during the game and its mission: supporting native ecosystems by helping the DNR preserve and restore habitats our rainbow trout rely on!

Protecting these habitats helps more than just trout— their food, their predators, our air and water quality, and other native species depend on them for survival.

RELATED: Saving the satyrs saves more than just satyrs

"I firmly believe that by working together, we can preserve and protect Michigan's natural treasures for generations to come,” said Scott Bowen, Director of the Michigan DNR. "This work isn't just a job; it's a responsibility we owe to our children and grandchildren. Every action we take today shapes the future of our environment, the outdoor-based recreation Michigan is known for, and the places we love."

Under the partnership, SBC will donate to the DNR every time a case of Rainbow Rodeo IPA is sold from May to October.

SEE ALSO: 'World's wildest daycare center': John Ball Zoo welcomes 8 babies so far!

Dan Morrison, Vice President of Sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps, added, "This partnership exemplifies how sports, local businesses, and conservation efforts can come together to create something truly special. We are excited that the Beer City Bung Hammers night will not only celebrate our community's love for craft beer, but also highlight the crucial work being done to protect our natural resources."

Gates open at 5:15 p.m. with the game starting at 6:35 p.m.

Grab your tickets here!