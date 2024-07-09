Indiana man sentenced for threatening Michigan election clerk

WASHINGTON — An Indiana man was sentenced to more than a year behind bars for threatening a Michigan election worker after the 2020 election.

Andrew Nickels, 38, was charged last year with issuing a threat across state lines for threatening to kill an election clerk over the phone on Nov. 10, 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

We’re told Nickels pleaded guilty to the charge in February.

The DOJ says Nickels was sentenced Tuesday to 14 months’ imprisonment.

“The Justice Department has no tolerance for violent threats against election workers, officials, and volunteers, and as this case demonstrates, we will aggressively investigate and prosecute such threats to the fullest extent of the law,” says Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “We will continue to defend the right to vote and to defend the safety of the public servants who make voting possible.”

