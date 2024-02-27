Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

DOJ: Indiana man admits to threatening Michigan election clerk

US DOJ
Department of Justice
A “Department of Justice” sign is seen on the wall of the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC on April 18, 2019. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
US DOJ
Posted at 3:51 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 15:51:35-05

WASHINGTON — An Indiana man confessed to threatening a Michigan election worker in 2020.

Documents say Andrew Nickels, 37, called a municipal election clerk on or around Nov. 10, 2020, and left a message containing a threat, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

We’re told Nickels entered a guilty plea for communicating a threat across state lines.

“Those who work to ensure the integrity of our democratic process should be able to continue without fear of intimidation or violence,” says FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson. “The FBI will not tolerate threats against any local, state, or federal elections workers and will continue working with our law enforcement partners to mitigate such threats.”

Nickels is scheduled to be sentenced July 9. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book