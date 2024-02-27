DOJ: Indiana man admits to threatening Michigan election clerk

WASHINGTON — An Indiana man confessed to threatening a Michigan election worker in 2020.

Documents say Andrew Nickels, 37, called a municipal election clerk on or around Nov. 10, 2020, and left a message containing a threat, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

We’re told Nickels entered a guilty plea for communicating a threat across state lines.

“Those who work to ensure the integrity of our democratic process should be able to continue without fear of intimidation or violence,” says FBI Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson. “The FBI will not tolerate threats against any local, state, or federal elections workers and will continue working with our law enforcement partners to mitigate such threats.”

Nickels is scheduled to be sentenced July 9. He faces a maximum prison sentence of five years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube