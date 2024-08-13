Watch Now
‘I will not be intimidated’: SOS Benson targeted by ‘swatting’ calls twice in 48 hours

File photo
MI Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
LANSING, Mich. — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson was targeted by “swatting” calls twice over a 48-hour period.

Benson posted to social media on Monday expressing her gratitude to law enforcement for their swift response to the threat.

“Swatting is a form of political violence that is horrific, dangerous and intended to terrify its victims,” Benson writes, adding she is undeterred by the incident. “These threats never have and never will deter me from my job: ensuring Michigan citizens can have confidence in their secure, fair, accurate elections. I will continue to stand with election professionals throughout Michigan to guard every citizen’s vote no matter who they are, where they live, or who they vote for.”

Benson is the latest Michigan politician to be targeted by swatting since the state’s August primary election.

Rep. Ellisa Slotkin says someone issued a false threat on her home Aug. 8. A similar incident reportedly happened to Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers on the following day.

