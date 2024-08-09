Rep. Elissa Slotkin's home in Holly targeted in swatting call

HOLLY, Mich — The home of a congresswoman from Michigan was the target of a swatting call Thursday night.

A spokesperson for U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin confirmed to FOX 17 a false threat against was made against her home in Holly. Slotkin's office says the threat was sent via email to a local elected official, who reported it to police.

Michigan State Police responded to her house and checked the property, according to Slotkin's office. The congresswoman was not home at the time.

"This is the latest in a disturbing trend of swatting incidents targeting members of Congress," said Lynsey Mukomel, spokesperson for Rep. Slotkin. "Congresswoman Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by law enforcement to this unfortunate incident, and that U.S. Capitol Police will be following up to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible."

