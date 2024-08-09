Watch Now
Rep. Elissa Slotkin's home in Holly targeted in swatting call

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., holds a constituent community conversation at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich. After the new member of Congress supported the impeachment of President Donald Trump, she will have to run for re-election in a Trump friendly district. Though she is considered a vulnerable freshman incumbent who ousted a Republican congressman, she maintains robust fundraising and has the strong backing of her party. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
HOLLY, Mich — The home of a congresswoman from Michigan was the target of a swatting call Thursday night.

A spokesperson for U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin confirmed to FOX 17 a false threat against was made against her home in Holly. Slotkin's office says the threat was sent via email to a local elected official, who reported it to police.

Michigan State Police responded to her house and checked the property, according to Slotkin's office. The congresswoman was not home at the time.

"This is the latest in a disturbing trend of swatting incidents targeting members of Congress," said Lynsey Mukomel, spokesperson for Rep. Slotkin. "Congresswoman Slotkin is deeply grateful for the swift and professional response by law enforcement to this unfortunate incident, and that U.S. Capitol Police will be following up to investigate and hopefully hold accountable those responsible."

