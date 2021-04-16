I-196 reconstruction leads list of new projects over the next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — By the end of the 2021 construction, there will be three lanes on I-196 eastbound and westbound between Fuller Avenue and I-96. To accomplish that, MDOT will introduce lane closures on I-196 east of downtown Grand Rapids.

Here’s the list of new projects scheduled for next week (to be updated):

I-196, Kent County

I-196 eastbound reduced to one lane from Ionia Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids out to Maryland Avenue through October 29. Traffic will be shifted to the westbound pavement from Fuller to Maryland.

I-196 westbound will retain two lanes from I-96 to Fuller Avenue during construction until October 29.

I-196, Berrien County

Introduced Thursday, the ramp from I-196 southbound to I-94 westbound is closed through May 28. Detour: Exit 1, leave 196, east on Red Arrow Highway to Watervliet, south on Church Street/M-140 to I-94 westbound.

US-131 Allegan County

Ramp closed from M-179/129th Avenue to US-131 southbound April 19-May 1.

Detour: Enter US-131 southbound from 135th Avenue/Superior Street in Wayland.