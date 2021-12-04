How to support families impacted by the Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. — Donations are being accepted on behalf of the families impacted by the Oxford High School shooting.

“We have been flooded with the outpouring of support from people who want to help in so many ways. Thank you to each and every one of you for your offers,” Oxford Community Schools writes in a newsletter. “For those who are seeking a way to donate funds, both Oxford Bank and Genisys Credit Union have established accounts where donations can be accepted.”

The school district says donors can donate to Oxford Bank in person, online or by mailing a check to Oxford Bank, PO Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371.

Donations can be emailed to Genisys Credit Union at OxfordStrong@genisyscu.org.

To make a donation directly to the school district, send an email to Courtney.makowski@oxfordschools.org.

