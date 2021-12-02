Watch
Here are the upcoming vigils and memorials for Oxford school shooting victims

Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 11:25:58-05

(WXYZ) — As the community continues to mourn the tragic loss of four Oxford High School students, counties throughout the area are paying their respects.

Many have already gathered in solidarity with those affected by Tuesday's school shooting. Other counties will continue to pay their respects today and throughout the weekend.

Here is a running list of vigils taking place in Metro Detroit:

  • Calvary Lutheran Church, Thursday, Dec. 2, 4 p.m.
  • Lawrence Tech University, Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
  • Downtown Lake Orion, Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m. 
  • Downtown Oxford, Friday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m.

  • Royal Oak Middle School, Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. 
