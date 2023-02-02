Hope College faces new lawsuit over data breach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against Hope College over their response to a large data breach that was discovered in the fall.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General says students’ names, birthdays, Social Security numbers and other sensitive information may have been compromised.

Two lawsuits were filed in December alleging the plaintiffs hadn’t known about the breach until the middle of that month, accusing the school of negligence among other violations. One of those suits is seeking $5 million in damages.

The new lawsuit filed Monday further accuses the school of negligence, breaching fiduciary duty, unjust enrichment, breaching an implied contract and violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

The plaintiff is requesting relief in the form of damages equaling an amount that has yet to be determined, restitution, injunction, attorneys’ fees and other applicable relief.

Hope College released this statement in December:

"As a matter of policy, Hope College can not comment on pending litigation. Hope College took great care to conduct a complete and thorough investigation, which required time to properly analyze and secure our systems, identify potentially impacted individuals, and prepare resources to help our community protect its information. Additionally, we have reported this matter to federal law enforcement and are cooperating with their investigation."

