Here’s what’s new in road projects this week in West Michigan

FOX 17
US-31 northbound closed north of I-196.
Posted at 9:00 AM, Jul 12, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday continues to be the day that new road projects are begun. One of the new projects is a freeway closure:

Ottawa County

US-31 Northbound

  • US-31 northbound closed from the split from I-196.
  • Monday, July 12, through November.
  • Detour: Continue east/north on I-196. Exit at M-40. North on M-40 to US-31.

Pine Avenue in Holland

  • Pine Avenue, which is one-way northbound, closed at 9th Avenue in Holland for utility work
  • Monday, July 12, till 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
  • Detour: River Avenue.

Kent County

  • M-21 Fulton Street eastbound lane closure just east of I-96 for utility work.
  • Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15.

Kalamazoo

  • Crosstown Parkway closed at the intersection with Portage Road for utility work
  • Monday, July 12, through July 26.
  • Portage Road remains open through the intersection. The closure is on Crosstown Parkway on both sides of the intersection.

Van Buren County

  • County Road 653 bridge closed over I-94 for repairs.
  • Monday, July 12, through October 1.
  • Nighttime lane closures on I-94 can be expected.
