Here’s what’s new in road projects this week in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday continues to be the day that new road projects are begun. One of the new projects is a freeway closure:
Ottawa County
US-31 Northbound
- US-31 northbound closed from the split from I-196.
- Monday, July 12, through November.
- Detour: Continue east/north on I-196. Exit at M-40. North on M-40 to US-31.
Pine Avenue in Holland
- Pine Avenue, which is one-way northbound, closed at 9th Avenue in Holland for utility work
- Monday, July 12, till 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.
- Detour: River Avenue.
Kent County
- M-21 Fulton Street eastbound lane closure just east of I-96 for utility work.
- Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15.
Kalamazoo
- Crosstown Parkway closed at the intersection with Portage Road for utility work
- Monday, July 12, through July 26.
- Portage Road remains open through the intersection. The closure is on Crosstown Parkway on both sides of the intersection.
Van Buren County
- County Road 653 bridge closed over I-94 for repairs.
- Monday, July 12, through October 1.
- Nighttime lane closures on I-94 can be expected.