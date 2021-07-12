Here’s what’s new in road projects this week in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday continues to be the day that new road projects are begun. One of the new projects is a freeway closure:

Ottawa County

US-31 Northbound



US-31 northbound closed from the split from I-196.

Monday, July 12, through November.

Detour: Continue east/north on I-196. Exit at M-40. North on M-40 to US-31.

Pine Avenue in Holland



Pine Avenue, which is one-way northbound, closed at 9th Avenue in Holland for utility work

Monday, July 12, till 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

Detour: River Avenue.

Kent County



M-21 Fulton Street eastbound lane closure just east of I-96 for utility work.

Monday, July 12, through Thursday, July 15.

Kalamazoo



Crosstown Parkway closed at the intersection with Portage Road for utility work

Monday, July 12, through July 26.

Portage Road remains open through the intersection. The closure is on Crosstown Parkway on both sides of the intersection.

Van Buren County

