Grand Rapids toy business to shut down temporarily after nearly 90 BBB complaints

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids toy company will shut down for reportedly being in violation of Michigan’s Consumer Protection Act, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

The news comes a month after Nessel’s office issued a Notice of Intended Action (NIA) against Planetary Toys after almost 90 complaints regarding the company were filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). We’re told examples include products never being shipped to items that did not reflect the product descriptions.

The attorney general’s office says Planetary Toys has agreed to stop selling toys for five years, refund all customers who filed complaints, and pay $1,000 to the state as compensation for investigation expenses by Feb. 21.

"I’m pleased to see this agreement reached without my office having to take additional legal action against Planetary Toys,” says Nessel. “I appreciate the work our partners at the BBB are doing to help affected customers. We will continue to advocate on behalf of Michigan consumers.”

Nessel’s office recommends consumers to research sellers and their products before making any purchases. View the attorney general’s office’s resources for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube