Nessel issues Notice of Intended Action against Grand Rapids toy company, cites nearly 90 complaints

LANSING, Mich. — A Grand Rapids toy company is facing scrutiny from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel after about 90 complaints were filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

The attorney general’s office says Planetary Toys/Treasure Trove Toys misrepresented its goods and services and demonstrated customer service of a questionable nature.

“The complaints demonstrate that the website routinely charges consumers for purchases, but then fails to send them the items purchased,” the department’s Notice of Intended Action (NIA) reads. “Some consumers indicate that while they did receive an item, it was not the item they ordered but rather a less valuable item—such as an ordinary toy as opposed to a special edition toy.”

The NIA goes on to state that few complaints resulted in refunds, adding the company’s website lists an improper address as well as a phone number that had been disconnected.

“My office will not stand for consumers getting scammed out of their hard-earned money, especially around the holidays,” says Nessel. “It is our hope Planetary Toys will recognize the seriousness of this NIA and adjust expectations set by the Treasure Trove Toys website accordingly.”

Nessel adds, “We will take additional action to protect consumers if necessary.”

Visit the attorney general’s website for tips on how to avoid scams during the holidays.

