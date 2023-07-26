Governor Whitmer signs legislation banning conversion therapy on minors

LANSING, Mich. — Conversion therapy is now illegal in the state of Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation Wednesday banning the controversial practice on minors.

Michigan is now one of 22 states that have implemented similar bans, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Today, we are banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan and ensuring this is a state where you can be who you are,” says Governor Whitmer. “As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place. Let’s continue working together to ensure anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan, expand fundamental freedoms, and fight back against any and all forms of discrimination.”

Governor Whitmer previously signed an executive directive forbidding the use of federal and state funding to practice conversion therapy on people under 18.

Conversion therapy is an attempt to alter a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation. Mental health experts say the practice is not only ineffective but can lead to severe trauma.

"The LGBTQ+ has endured through challenging times, but today marks a significant step forward as we bid farewell to a harmful and deceitful practice that has inflicted considerable harm upon the LGBTQ+ community since its inception,” says Rep. Jason Hoskins (D–Southfield). “With this legislation, we are creating a safer environment for Michigan's children. It is a powerful message of love, hope, and acceptance, paving the way for brighter days ahead."

The bill passed the Senate on June 27.

