Effort to ban conversion therapy in MI passes Senate

LANSING, Mich. — A motion to ban conversion therapy in Michigan has passed the state Legislature.

The Michigan Senate ruled in favor of the motion Tuesday by an overwhelming majority. The bills, sponsored by Rep. Jason Hoskins, now head to Governor Whitmer’s desk.

The Williams Institute at UCLA’s School of Law conducted a study that found those who are put through conversion therapy have a 50% greater likelihood of considering or attempting suicide.

The news comes after a similar bill introduced in 2021 failed to move out of committee.

