Governor Whitmer signs executive directive improving state and local response to water quality issues

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive geared toward strengthening the state’s water policies.

The new directive is divided into six parts and will elevate the state’s response to issues regarding Michigan’s water quality, according to the governor’s office.

“Every parent in Michigan should be able to give their kid a glass of water with confidence, knowing that it is safe,” says Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Our top priority here remains guaranteeing safe drinking water for every Michigander, no matter who they are or where they live. We will not rest until every community has safe drinking water and every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water.”

The Michigan governor’s office has released the following breakdown outlining the main points in the executive directive:

Part 1: Review current water laws and and bolster areas of improvement.

Part 2: Identify and refine underperforming state and local water resources.

Part 3: Educate state residents effectively to protect them from issues pertaining to water quality.

Part 4: Instruct departments to find ways to mitigate lead in Michigan’s drinking water.

Part 5: Review data and improve collection of information.

Part 6: Seek opportunities to source, treat and provide safe drinking water.

Read the full executive directive here.

Michigan Environmental Council President & CEO Conan Smith says the governor’s executive directive is “a timely first step” to improve the state’s drinking water.

Smith’s full statement reads:

"Michigan has an enormous responsibility to steward a fifth of the world's fresh water, and we have an obligation to ensure that the laws, regulations, data and engagement processes for that are state of the art. Gov. Whitmer's executive order is a timely first step in a comprehensive process to ensure our drinking water resources are safe and accessible for all of our residents. Stewardship begins at home with our people. Doing it right will establish us as the national and global leader we ought to be."

