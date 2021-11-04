11,000+ pages of Benton Harbor water data released, resource fair held Thursday

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) has released more than 11,000 pages of documents containing data on lead levels in Benton Harbor’s water.

EGLE says more documents will be added in the weeks ahead, saying the newly released data was done in response to dozens of requests filed under the Freedom of Information Act in the last year and a half.

Read this letter from Director Lisel Clark for EGLE’s plan for future releases.

Meanwhile, a water-resource fair is being held in Benton Harbor from 4–7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state health department says the fair will help residents understand how lead affects their health as well as offer resources to help lessen or eradicate lead from their drinking water.

The fair is being held at the Benton Harbor Housing Commission, according to MDHHS.

We’re told bottled water will also be handed out at the fair.

READ MORE: Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Nov. 5–9)

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube