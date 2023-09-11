Governor Whitmer issues Patriot Day 2023 proclamation

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Sept. 11, 2023 as Patriot Day in Michigan in memory of the first responders who sacrificed themselves defending others during the terror attacks 22 years ago.

“On Patriot Day, we remember and honor the Americans who lost their lives, the first responders who came to their aid, and the service members who pursued and brought to justice those who were responsible,” says Governor Whitmer. “The 9/11 attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives and changed our nation forever. It also strengthened our commitment to our core values and reminded us of our shared bond as Americans. On this somber day, let’s commit to remembering what unites us: our fundamental values of liberty, freedom, and democracy, and commit to building a brighter future for our kids.”

The governor ordered all U.S. and state flags in the Capitol Complex to be lowered at half-staff until Tuesday.

