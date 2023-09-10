Governor Whitmer orders flags to be lowered on Monday to honor 9/11 victims

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks in 2001.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

“On September 11th, also known as Patriot Day, we remember those we lost, honor those who serve, and commit ourselves to standing up for our values,” said Governor Whitmer. “The attacks on 9/11 took thousands of American lives and forever changed our nation. Decades later, we must strengthen our commitment to our core values- freedom and opportunity- and remind one another of our shared bonds as Americans. This Patriot Day, I encourage Michiganders to come together in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. local time and participate in local community service or charitable giving. Let’s have each other’s backs and remember that we stand united.”

Flags should return to full staff on Tuesday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube