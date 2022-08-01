Governor Whitmer files restraining order against enforcement of 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a temporary restraining order against the enforcement of a 1931 law banning abortion in the state of Michigan.

The Michigan governor’s office says the action was taken in response to the Michigan Court of Appeals’ ruling Monday stating county prosecutors may enforce the 1931 law.

“Today’s dangerous decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals clears a path for county prosecutors to use Michigan’s extreme 1931 abortion ban to prosecute doctors and nurses and jail them for doing their jobs,” says Governor Whitmer. “That is why I have taken immediate action and filed a request for a temporary restraining order against enforcement. We cannot risk further confusion for women, health care providers, and all Michiganders.”

"As today’s unexpected action proves, the overturn of Roe v Wade in June has left reproductive freedom hanging by a thread in Michigan," Whitmer adds. "I have taken a number of unprecedented steps to protect the 2.2 million women in Michigan who would lose the right to control their own bodies. I will keep fighting like hell to protect women and health care providers.”

