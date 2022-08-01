Court of Appeals rules county prosecutors can enforce state's abortion ban

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan’s 83 county prosecutors can begin enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion ban, according to a new ruling from the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The decision comes after Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and another prosecutor challenged the preliminary injunction issued by a Court of Claims judge to stop the ban from taking effect.

The Court of Appeals ruled the preliminary injunction did not apply to county prosecutors because they are considered part of local government and the preliminary injunction applies to state officials.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher issued the temporary injunction that blocked the enforcement of the ban earlier this year in anticipation of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, some county prosecutors in Michigan asked the Court of Appeals to issue a ruling saying that the temporary injunction did not apply to them.

"In light of the four-part inquiry from Manuel, we conclude that, under the totality of the circumstances, the core nature of a county prosecutor is that of a local, not a state official. Because county prosecutors are local officials, jurisdiction of the Court of Claims does not extend to them," the court wrote in its ruling that came out on Monday.

The ruling means county prosecutors can now bring felony charges against health care providers who perform abortions.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan released a statement following the ruling, clarifying that the ruling cannot take effect during a 21-day appeal window.

“The injunction barring enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 criminal abortion ban remains in effect and applies to all Michigan county prosecutors. Under Michigan court rule MCR 7.215(F)(1)(a), ‘the Court of Appeals judgment is effective after the expiration of the time for filing an application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, or, if such an application is filed, after the disposition of the case by the Supreme Court.’ This means that the Michigan Court of Appeals ruling cannot take effect during the 21 day appeal window.



"Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to evaluate our legal options and remains committed to protecting abortion access in Michigan.



"Planned Parenthood of Michigan will continue to provide abortion services in accordance with the law. PPMI patients can keep their appointments and our doors remain open.”





Read the full Court of Appeals ruling below.

