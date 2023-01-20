Governor Whitmer files motion to withdraw abortion lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a motion to dismiss her lawsuit that would have stopped county prosecutors from enforcing a 1931 ban on abortion.

Governor Whitmer submitted the lawsuit last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

After voters approved Proposal 3 during the 2022 midterm election, which enshrined reproductive rights in the state constitution, the lawsuit was deemed irrelevant.

Furthermore, the Michigan Supreme Court says appeals filed by prosecuting attorneys in Kent and Jackson counties have been withdrawn.

"With both the lawsuit and the interlocutory appeal dismissed, there is no longer any action pending in the Oakland Circuit Court from which to certify the questions presented in the Governor’s Executive Message," the motion reads. "For that reason, the Governor respectfully withdraws her Executive Message and her request for certification of the questions presented in it."

