Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. — After a series of legal moves to keep a 1931 abortion ban from going into effect in Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is making yet another move to protect abortion rights in the state.

Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that she filed a new motion for a preliminary injunction against the abortion ban currently on the books in Michigan.

This latest injunction would extend the already existing injunction that was granted on May 17 by the Michigan Court of Claims.

In a statement announcing the new motion, Governor Whitmer says that enforcement of the abortion ban should be blocked until the Michigan Supreme Court can make a ruling to determine if abortion is protected by the state's constitution.

"I will continue fighting like hell to keep abortion legal in Michigan and protect nurses and doctors from prosecution," said Governor Whitmer.

READ MORE: A closer look at Michigan's abortion laws and legal cases

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

