Governor Whitmer declares this week as 'Buy Michigan Week'

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation Monday declaring this week as Buy Michigan Week.

Michiganders are encouraged to shop at local businesses and facilitate their growth July 31–Aug. 6.

“From innovative, world-leading companies to small businesses that are the anchors of our communities, Michigan businesses have a huge impact on our state. Small businesses, specifically, make up about 98% of businesses in Michigan, employ half of our state’s workforce, and grow the middle class,” says Governor Whitmer. “Because of entrepreneurs and small business owners in cities and towns across the state, Michigan’s unemployment is the lowest it has been in 23 years. During Buy Michigan Week, I encourage every Michigander to support local small businesses and take a little extra pride in Michigan-made products this week.”

We’re told the state’s unemployment rate was down to 3.6% last month after adding 85,000 workers in the first six months of 2023.

Michigan witnessed a record growth among small businesses in 2021 when more than 150,000 residents applied to get their small businesses off the ground, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

