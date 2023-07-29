'We love that support from the community': Black-Owned Business Showcase to feature local vendors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a dozen local businesses will showcase their goods and services next weekend at the 4th Annual Black-Owned Business Showcase at Woodland Mall.

FOX 17 talked with the business owner putting on the showcase about why events like these are so important for small businesses.

“I just love creating somebody’s design, basically. You know, they’ll give me an idea and I’ll just put my spin on it, plus theirs,” Britney Sylvester, who owns Uniquely Made Kreations, said. “I do a lot of custom stuff, but I also have other things— like glasses, hats, I have sandals, jackets, so you’ll be able to find a little bit of everything here.”

Sylvester has been in business since 2019 and says she loves what she does. It’s not only rewarding for her to own her own business, but also to bring others joy.

“When they get it, you know, they’re so excited, then I’m excited. And I get to see them then I can share it, so it’s a good feeling to make others happy and know that I’m the one that made that,” she said.

FOX 17

The Black-Owned Business Showcase will feature at least 15 local businesses.

“It’s a unique way of showing the community what these individuals may have,” Sylvester explained. “A lot of people don’t know about us, so they get that connection with us at the showcase.”

At the end of the day, these business owners hope to spread the same message— support small businesses, including those that are Black-owned.

“It gives me a warm feeling, just letting someone know that I am out there, you know, giving them my business cards and letting them know that there is a way that they can connect with me,” she said. “We love that support from our community. We need that.”

The 4th Annual Black-Owned Business Showcase at Woodland Mall will take place Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Participating vendors include:



4 Ever In Your Heart

98 Petty Lane

Braids by Shay

D&D Fashion

Elise Creations

Fran's Earrings and Things

Georgia Ann Moss LLC

Goddess Jewels

Hamilton Brush

Key's Scented Candles

Nick Nak Treats

Queen b Royal Treats

Restore

Uniquely Made Kreations

XWhat's Poppin

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, contact Britney Sylvester at britneysylvester24@gmail.com.

