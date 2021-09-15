Whitmer announces grants to support mobility, EV investments in Michigan

FLINT, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by state, local and university officials at Kettering University’s GM Mobility Research Center in Flint on Wednesday to announce the first round of Michigan Mobility Funding Platform grants.

Five mobility companies – MUVE, Airspace Link, KUHMUTE, GreenRoute and Michigan Flyer – received more than $444,000 in funding to deploy mobility pilots in Michigan that are meant to alleviate mobility barriers and help accelerate electric vehicle adoption, according to a news release.

“These grants are securing a foundation for mobility companies across the state that builds on our reputation as a global leader in testing and deployment of future mobility solutions, but also create a runway to future growth and jobs right here in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “These five companies will help bring Michigan closer to our goal of providing sustainable, equitable and accessible transportation options for all residents, and I’m confident this technology will have a lasting positive impact in our communities.”

The Office of Future Mobility and Electrification, in partnership with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Department of Transportation, launched the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform to provide grants to mobility and electrification companies looking to deploy their technology solutions in Michigan.

“Michigan entrepreneurs and innovators are leading the way in mobility and electrification transportation solutions that will have an impact around the globe, while creating economic opportunity here in the state,” said Trevor Pawl, chief mobility officer with the Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. “We are excited to be able to support these deployments through a commitment to public/private partnerships as we continue to make Michigan a state where mobility solutions are born.”

KUHMUTE, for example, received a $89,005 grant and has partnered with Flint, the Flint DDA and Helbiz to support the installation of multimodal charging hubs throughout the city and encourage adoption of sustainable first-last mile transit and increase accessibility to public transit and local businesses.

Micro-transit, such as electric scooters and electric bikes, will be able to park and charge at KUHMUTE charging hubs located near key destinations, including bus stops, apartments, restaurants and hotels.

“A charging network that is agnostic to electric scooters, electric bikes, wheelchairs, delivery robots and more enables communities to choose the mode of transportation that is most convenient for their trip and abilities,” said Peter Deppe, co-founder and CEO of KUHMUTE and an alumnus of Kettering University. “Providing choices is a powerful way to increase the adoption of the most sustainable forms of mobility, and our team is excited to play a role in this.”