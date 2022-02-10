Governor Whitmer announces $110M in funding to expand charging infrastructure for EVs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced Michigan will receive $110 million to expand its charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV).

The governor’s office says the money will be granted over a period of five years.

"Thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Michigan is expected to receive $110 million over 5 years in formula funding to build up electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help the state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification,” says Governor Whitmer. “We have a historic opportunity to put Michigan first and use the billions in funding we are expected to receive to support thousands of good-paying clean energy jobs, make electric vehicles more accessible and affordable and usher in a new era of prosperity for our state.”

The funding comes as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to the state.

“The federal support for electric vehicles comes at a very good time for Michigan as our department works with other state agencies and private-sector interests to develop a charging network with neighboring states through the Lake Michigan EV Circuit,” says Director Paul C. Ajegba with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). “Even more exciting, this comes on the heels of the governor’s announcement of an MDOT partnership with Electreon to deploy wireless charging on a state route.”

The news comes after the governor announced the pending construction of a wireless charging system for EVs.

“And make no mistake,” the governor adds, “we plan to go after every competitive grant we can to ensure Michigan remains at the forefront of EV infrastructure and manufacturing.”

