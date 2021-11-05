Gov. Whitmer signs second bill repealing 'tampon tax'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed on Friday the second half of a bipartisan package to repeal the “tampon tax.”

Michigan Executive Office of the Governor

Officials say families will save up to $4,800 in spending over the course of a lifetime.

“I am proud to be signing legislation that will put Michiganders first, drive down costs on essential products and lead the way towards creating economic equality for women,” Whitmer said. “Everyone should be able to take care of their most basic health care needs without an unnecessary added financial burden. Today, I signed the second bill in the package to repeal this tax and cut costs for families as we create generational investments and set Michiganders up for a lifetime of success.”

Dr. Betsey Stevenson, an economics professor at the University of Michigan, says low-income women bear the most burden from the taxation of menstrual products.

“Removing this tax makes our tax system fairer and correctly recognizes menstrual products for what they are: necessities for health and hygiene.”

The governor signed the first half of the bill package during a Thursday afternoon event in Lansing.

