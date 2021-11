LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Whitmer is expected to sign the first of two bills to eliminate the tampon tax.

Michigan will join more than 20 other states that have either ended the tax in recent years or have never had one.

The bill she's set to sign on Thursday is part of a larger package that repeals the tax on essential feminine hygiene products.

It's expected to help save families from paying taxes on up to $4,800 in a lifetime.