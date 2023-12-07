Gov. Whitmer ends legal protection for drug makers with bill signing

FLINT, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan bill Thursday ending drug makers’ immunity when residents are negatively impacted by prescription medication.

Michigan is the last state in the U.S. to dissolve protections keeping drug manufacturers from being sued when users are harmed, according to the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor.

“Today, Michigan joins every other state in the nation as we create a stronger path to hold drug companies accountable in cases of wrongdoing,” says Governor Whitmer. “When you take a prescription drug, you should have confidence to know that it is safe, and if it harms you or your family, you deserve accountability. By fighting for consumers, we will also ensure that companies doing good work can outcompete and outperform companies that prioritize padding their profits over delivering quality products for people.”

We’re told Senate Bill 410 was sponsored by Sen. Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor).

The state says the opioid crisis has resulted in more than $54 billion in settlements. Michigan is expected to acquire about $800 million toward addressing the impacts of opioids.

The now defunct shield law prevented nearly 200 residents from receiving part of a settlement earlier in the year after a heartburn drug led to chronic kidney injuries, state officials explain.

“Let’s keep working together to make Michigan a safer place where you can get better when you’re sick and have a great quality of life,” Governor Whitmer adds.

READ MORE: Group overdose in Battle Creek prompts urgent call for opioid readiness

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube