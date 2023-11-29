Group overdose in Battle Creek prompts urgent call for opioid readiness

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Public health officials have released urgent recommendations after a large group of people were believed to have overdosed on opioids in Calhoun County last week.

At least 10 people were found unresponsive inside a Battle Creek home Nov. 23 with reduced breathing, according to the Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD). Quick response from multiple agencies and use of naloxone — a medication that reverses opioid overdoses — saved their lives.

We’re told seven people were evaluated. No deaths were reported.

CCPHD says they believe the individuals had taken cocaine without knowing there were opioids mixed in. Alcohol is a suspected contributor.

The health department urges the public to:



Avoid using drugs altogether.

Beware of unknown substances in drugs.

Recognize the warning signs of an opioid overdose: no/reduced breathing, blue skin/lips, small pupils or inability to resume consciousness.

Keep naloxone on hand if in possession of cocaine or meth.

Avoid mixing alcohol when taking drugs.

Use test strips designed to detect fentanyl.

If someone shows signs of an opioid overdose, health officials urge others to assess their breathing. If they are not breathing or breathing is reduced, administer rescue breathing and naloxone.

CCPHD reminds the public that the Good Samaritan Law stops drug-possession charges from being filed when someone requests medical attention for an overdose.

We’re told free naloxone and response kits are available at the Health Department, found at 190 E. Michigan Ave. in Battle Creek.

Health officials say free naloxone and overdose-prevention materials are available at:

Alano Club (1125 W. Territorial Rd., Battle Creek)

Albion Health Care Alliance (115 Market Place, Albion)

Battle Creek Homeless Shelter (209 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek)

Battle Creek Transportation Center (119 S. McCamly St., Battle Creek)

Calhoun County Correctional Center (185 E. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek)

Calhoun County Building (315 w. Green St., Marshall)

SHARE Center (120 Grove St., Battle Creek)

Silver Star Apartments (44 N. Clark Rd., Battle Creek)

Substance Abuse Council (34 W. Jackson St., Suite 2, Battle Creek)

Summit Pointe First Step (175 College St., Battle Creek)

