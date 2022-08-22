Gilchrist announces EV charging station expansion to underserved areas

DETROIT — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist announced an expansion to Michigan’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure courtesy of Volta Charging.

The expansion will focus on adding charging stations to underserved areas, according to the state of Michigan.

We’re told a partnership between Volta and Kroger will result in charging stations implemented at Kroger stores in the following locations:

Southgate (16705 Fort St)

(16705 Fort St) Roseville (20891 E Thirteen Mile Rd)

(20891 E Thirteen Mile Rd) Westland (200 Merriman Rd)

(200 Merriman Rd) Lapeer (540 S Main st)

“We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with Volta, as our partnership plays a critical role in ensuring EVs and their charging infrastructure are more accessible and equitable for all,” says Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “Through this project, and Michigan’s broader efforts to implement a comprehensive EV ecosystems approach, we will lead the nation in developing the future of sustainable transportation.”

The Michigan governor’s office says more than 2,800 Volta charging stations have been installed throughout the country, adding motorists can use the Volta app to locate nearby stations.

