Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Gas prices jump again, up as much as 50 cents a gallon in a week

$3.79 a gallon becoming common
Posted at 6:46 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 06:47:10-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Predictions of higher gas prices are coming true, with prices being reported as high as $3.79 a gallon for regular unleaded gas reported on the GasBuddy app.

The app lets drivers report prices they see at the pump and displays them in real time.

As of Wednesday morning, not all stations were charging $3.79. Some stations were reported to be still charging as low as $3.35.

The average price in the state on GasBuddy’s map is $3.61. AAA of Michigan lists the state’s average gas price as $3.62, pointing to higher prices for oil and uncertainty created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News