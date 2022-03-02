Gas prices jump again, up as much as 50 cents a gallon in a week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Predictions of higher gas prices are coming true, with prices being reported as high as $3.79 a gallon for regular unleaded gas reported on the GasBuddy app.

The app lets drivers report prices they see at the pump and displays them in real time.

As of Wednesday morning, not all stations were charging $3.79. Some stations were reported to be still charging as low as $3.35.

The average price in the state on GasBuddy’s map is $3.61. AAA of Michigan lists the state’s average gas price as $3.62, pointing to higher prices for oil and uncertainty created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.