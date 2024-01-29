Funeral set for Michigan State Police trooper killed in the line of duty

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. — The funeral and visitation for the Michigan State Police trooper killed on January 24 will be held over a three day period.

Michigan State Police announced services for Trooper Joel Popp will start Monday, January 29 with visitation running from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth. Another 6 hours of visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 30.

The funeral for Trooper Popp is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 31. The service will be held at Saginaw Valley State University's Ryder Center just north of Saginaw.

A number of uniformed officers from across the state are expected to attend the funeral.

Trooper Joel Popp was investigating a suspected impaired driver on northbound I-75 near Birch Run when an 81-year-old man drove around the nearby curve, hitting Tpr. Popp and 2 cruisers.

Popp was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he passed away. The other driver was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

Trooper Popp is survived by his wife, Stephanie, and a young daughter. He was 39.

