Former federal prosecutor Mark Totten announces campaign for Michigan Attorney General

Mark Totten is running for Michigan's top law enforcement position.

The former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan announced his campaign on Wednesday.

Totten said in a video message, "Michigan needs a fearless Attorney General who will fight for justice, fairness, and the rule of law, and that's exactly what I will do,".

He was appointed federal prosecutor by President Joe Biden, serving the Western District of Michigan from May 2022 - January 2025.

He stepped down after President Donald Trump took office, saying he would keep with the long-standing tradition of doing so.

Totten secured a number of convictions during his time as federal prosecutor, including the case against Rashad Trice, who kidnapped and brutally killed 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

He also prosecuted the Nigerian-based sextortion scheme that resulted in the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay of Marquette.

That case resulted in the passage of "Jordan D's Law", to better address crimes committed over social media.

Prior to his service as U.S. Attorney, Totten served as Chief Legal Counsel to Governor Gretchen Whitmer from 2019 - 2022.

He unsuccessfully ran for Michigan Attorney General in 2014, losing to Republican Bill Schuette.

Totten is the first high-profile democrat to enter the 2026 race.

Michigan's current Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is term limited.

