Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Ford lays off 600 workers at Michigan Assembly Plant as UAW strike begins

ford
David Zalubowski/AP
In this Oct. 20, 2019, file photo, the company logo stands over a long row of unsold vehicles at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. posted a $2 billion first-quarter net loss, blaming nearly all of it on the negative effects of the coronavirus. The automaker said Tuesday, April 28, 2020 that its revenue from January through March fell nearly 15% to $34.3 billion as most of its factories were shut down for the final week of the quarter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
ford
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 17:17:01-04

WAYNE, Mich. — Ford announced the layoffs of roughly 600 workers in Michigan on the first day of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.

The company released a statement Friday saying employees at Michigan Assembly Plant were sent notices instructing them not to show up to work on Sept. 15.

“This is not a lockout,” the statement reads, adding the layoffs are a “consequence” for the UAW strike at the plant’s final assembly and paint departments.

Ford says the strike will impact areas “not directly targeted for a work stoppage,” noting the “interconnected” nature of its various systems.

The company’s full statement reads:

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW’s targeted strike strategy will have knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage. In this case, the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint has directly impacted the operations in other parts of the facility. Approximately 600 employees at Michigan Assembly Plant’s body construction department and south sub-assembly area of integrated stamping were notified not to report to work Sept. 15. This is not a lockout. This layoff is a consequence of the strike at Michigan Assembly Plant’s final assembly and paint departments, because the components built by these 600 employees use materials that must be e-coated for protection. E-coating is completed in the paint department, which is on strike."

READ MORE: UAW strikes Detroit's Big Three in historic move

READ MORE: State highlights resources for workers, businesses amid UAW strike

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book