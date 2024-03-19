Fertility Health Care Act passes MI Senate, heads to Gov. Whitmer's desk

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan senators passed a bill package Tuesday that would eliminate barriers in the state’s surrogacy laws.

The Fertility Health Care Act (FHCA) is comprised of nine bills that would secure access to fertility care by means of surrogacy and in vitro fertilization.

"These bills not only update Michigan law but will put Michigan at the forefront of access to fertility health care," Rep. Samantha Steckloff previously said.

The bill package has critics, among them the Michigan Catholic Conference (MCC).

"Significant concern as the legalization of surrogacy contracts and allowing compensation in exchange for a child at the core of such agreements is a contract for a human being," said MCC Policy Advocate Rebecca Mastee.

READ MORE: Fertility Health Care Act a focus in Lansing after Alabama court ruling

The FHCA passed the state House in November.

The bills now head to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for signing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube