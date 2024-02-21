FEMA opens federal grant applications for disaster relief from August storms

(WXMI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) released its recovery update after making its way through areas impacted by severe storms and flooding last August.

FEMA says more than $3.2 million have been approved to support 947 homes in Michigan. This comes after more than 2,140 homes were inspected.

Qualified households have until April 8 to apply for disaster assistance. We’re told homeowners who have already made repairs are still eligible.

To apply for assistance, call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov. Alternatively, download the FEMA app.

RU01 DR-4757 Recovery Update Feb. 21 by WXMI on Scribd

READ MORE: FEMA teams working in Kent, Ionia County neighborhoods

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube