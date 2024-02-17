FEMA teams working in Kent & Ionia County neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich. — Federal disaster assistance teams are currently going door-to-door in Kent and Ionia counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday morning that Disaster Survivor Assistance crews from FEMA are going door-to-door helping residents affected by the Aug. 24 -26, 2023, tornadoes, severe storms and flooding navigate the federal assistance process.

The teams are operating in hard-hit areas of Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties.

"These crews will be visiting homes, businesses and nonprofit organizations in affected areas to help residents register for assistance, identify and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies for additional support," said FEMA. "DSA crew members will never ask for or accept money and will always be wearing a FEMA identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt, vest or jacket is not proof of identity.

"While helping someone register, they will ask for personal information, including Social Security number, annual income and bank information. Residents are encouraged to ask for identification before providing any personal information. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to verify a FEMA visit is legitimate.

FEMA also said that there are other ways for residents in those counties to apply for assistance.

"Michigan residents in declared counties don’t have to wait for a DSA crew to apply for assistance," said FEMA. "To apply, download the FEMA Mobile App, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

"For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757."

