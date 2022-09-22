Federal funding could help fruit growers combat an invasive fly species

WXMI — One tiny insect, barely visible to the naked eye, has been wreaking big havoc on fruit crops in Michigan.

Spotted wing drosophila, or SWD flied, are damaging to soft-skinned fruit crops like cherries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries.

First detected in the United States in 2008, SWDs have spread to every corner of the country, affecting crops on the West Coast, as well as through Florida, Utah, the Carolinas, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Two blueberry farms in West Michigan told FOX 17 they spray every year for SWDs, and that the insects can pose a nuisance to local farmers.

This week, Senator Gary Peters, (D) – MI, introduced the bipartisan Spotted Wing Abatement Trust (SWAT) Act, that would provide researchers nationwide with a share of $6.5 million annually over the next five years to study, understand, and eradicate SWD flies.

“It’s continued to multiply; it’s continued to have a big impact on fruit production,” he said. “And the impact of these fruit flies has been significant. It’s been estimated right now that roughly 20% of the production coming from our growers in the state of Michigan are being impacted.”

Fruit growing is a hugely important part of the Michigan economy. The state is the nation’s number one producer of tart cherries, and the West Michigan region is responsible for a large portion of the nation’s blueberry stock.

“And this is not just a Michigan problem, but around the country. This little fly has probably reduced production by over $700 million a year,” said Sen. Peters.

