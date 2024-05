PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage has created a page on its city website as a hub for updates related to the tornado recovery efforts.

An EF-2 tornado carved a 300 yards wide, 11 miles long path across the city on Tuesday. Over 100 families were displaced by the storms.

The page has announcements like updates on Damage Assessment Teams as well as a list of frequently asked questions.

